Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary with candid pics and it’s all about love
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The power couple, who had tied the knot in 1980, has been a perfect example of unconditional love and have managed to stand strong with each other’s side through thick and thin. And while it’s been almost two years since Rishi Kapoor had breathed his last, Neetu Kapoor continues to miss his presence in her life. In fact, she is often seen sharing throwback pics with Rishi.
Credits: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
