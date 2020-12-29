Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi as she calls 2020 a roller coaster ride; Thanks Ranbir, Riddhima for holding on

Neetu Kapoor lost her husband Rishi Kapoor in April this year which was undoubtedly a big shock to her. Besides, she was also tested positive for COVID 19 in early December 2020.

The year 2020 has been hard for each one of us in different ways. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, each one had its own battle to fight in this unfortunate year. And as 2020 is coming to an end, it is the time when everyone is eagerly waiting to welcome the new year with a lot of enthusiasm. Amid this, Neetu has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram as she took a look back at 2020 and how it changed her life.

For the uninitiated, the veteran actress got the biggest blow this year with the unfortunate demise of on April 30. Remembering the legendary actor, Neetu shared a couple of pictures with Rishi, son and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and called 2020 a roller coaster ride. In fact, she thanked her kids for holding on during this difficult time and also mentioned that her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo came as a ray of hope in her life and gave her something to look forward to. “2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to!!! Then Covid happened. I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties. thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo,” Neetu wrote.

Earlier, Neetu also shared a self-pampering post wherein she was seen flaunting her new haircut and was seen posing with her hair stylist and Riddhima was all heart for her mommy's haircut.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neetu, who had beaten COVID 19 early this month, has recently wrapped the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also features Anil Kapoor, , Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in the lead.

