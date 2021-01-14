  1. Home
Neetu Kapoor remembers Ritu Nanda on 1st death anniversary, shares fond memories with her and Rishi Kapoor

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor shared an old photo which features her, Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar as she remembered her late sister-in-law Ritu Nanda.
The year 2020 came as a big jolt to millions across the world. One such family who witnessed a deep loss were the Nanda's and Kapoor's. While Neetu Kapoor lost her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor in April, a few months before Rishi's sister Ritu Nanda passed away in January 2020. Today, on Ritu Nanda's first death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share some fond memories with her late sister-in-law.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared an old photo which features her, Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor and even Karan Johar. The group can be seen flashing their widest smiles for the camera. Sharing the picture, Neetu captioned it, "Miss you Ritu. You will always be remembered today and always." 

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post: 

Despite hailing from a film family, Ritu Nanda had steered clear of the movie business and went on to become a well known businesswoman as she began and built her own insurance business. She passed away on 14 January 2020 after battling cancer. 

The funeral was held in New Delhi as she was married to industrialist  Rajan Nanda and had settled in the capital. Her son Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda. The Bachchan's were also present last year at Ritu Nanda's funeral. 

A few weeks after Ritu Nanda's demise, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Delhi in February as his health condition took a hit. The actor then passed away a few months later in Mumbai after his battle with cancer. 

