Neetu Kapoor reminisces last interaction with late husband Rishi Kapoor: He wanted to say so much.

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left a deep void in the Hindi film industry when he passed away two years ago. This year, his family expanded as Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor on 14 April. In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Rishi's wife and actress Neetu Kapoor reminisced about her last interaction when the actor was in the hospital during his last few days.

Neetu revealed that her and Rishi's last interaction had a connection between their engagement date back in 1979, as that was the last day she was able to speak to him.

She said, "Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, but April 13 was the puja. For those two weeks, he was on the ventilator and there was no conversation and no communication. There was no interaction–well, there was, he was looking at me, and I took an iPad with alphabet and I told him to point out what he wanted to say, but he couldn’t lift his finger. It was just Ranbir and me in the hospital, and to see him go through that was so tormenting. To see a man like him… he wanted to say so much, and he couldn’t express. I couldn’t see him like that."

Neetu also added how Rishi Kapoor was a protective soul. "He was too protective. He just wouldn’t let go of me. But when Riddhima got married, she bloomed. You have to let go of people. It’s their journey. Let them lead their own lives, and be happy."

Speaking about Ranbir and Alia's low-key wedding, Neetu added that Rishi Kapoor would have wanted a big wedding. "He’s a showman, showman ka beta. Ranbir differs, he said, ‘I would convince papa.’ He’s very shanth (peaceful)."

