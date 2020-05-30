Neetu Kapoor reminisces Rishi Kapoor on his first month death anniversary with throwback pic and goodbye song

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to remember late Rishi Kapoor on his one-month death anniversary. She remembered her late husband and senior star with a classic song by Vera Lynn, ‘Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye.’

A month after senior star ’s demise, his wife took to social media to remember him with a throwback photo and a goodbye song by Vera Lynn. Last night, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback photo with her late father Rishi Kapoor and family and remembered him fondly. Last month, on April 30, Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode after a 2-year long battle with cancer. The senior star passed away at a hospital in Mumbai and left the entire Bollywood industry shocked.

On his first month death anniversary, his wife Neetu shared a throwback photo and wrote, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye Cheerio, here I go on my way With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye Give me a smile, I can keep for a while In my heart while I'm away.” As soon as Neetu shared the note for her late husband and senior star, comments started pouring in. Celebs like Sussanne Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Soni Razdan and more reacted to Neetu’s post and remembered the late star.

Even daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was all heart for parents throwback photo and Neetu’s ode for late Rishi Kapoor. Fans too poured in heartfelt tributes in the comments sections of Neetu Kapoor’s post. Last night, the senior actor’s son-in-law, Bharat Sahni also remembered late Rishi Kapoor and shared a photo on social media.

Here’s how Neetu Kapoor remembered late Rishi Kapoor:

A few weeks back, at the 13th day prayer meeting, Neetu was joined by son , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others as they remembered the late actor. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli, Karisma Kapor and others too paid their last respects to Rishi Kapoor during the prayer meeting. The senior star was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he left for New York for his treatment. During that time, his wife Neetu was with him and several Bollywood stars went to visit him. Rishi Kapoor returned to India in 2019 and worked on The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He also was a part of ’s official adaptation of The Intern.

