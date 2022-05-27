Neetu Kapoor REVEALS dance at Alia Bhatt's Sangeet was a surprise: I felt happy knowing I made her happy

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been married for over a month now. The lovebirds’ wedding has been one of the most-talked-about events of B’Town in recent times. The couple tied the knot after a two-day intimate celebration which also included Mehendi and Sangeet. Speaking of which, Ranbir Kapoor’s mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently opened up about the surprise dance at the duo’s Sangeet and revealed that it was her idea.

Neetu Kapoor’s surprise for Alia Bhatt

In a recent chat with IndiaToday.in, Neetu Kapoor said that the wedding dance was her idea. She shared that despite the time constraint, they practiced for a day. She also said that she wanted to do the Punjabi traditional dance, Gidda. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress revealed that they did Gidda and then danced to modern songs, after which Ranbir Kapoor joined them as well.

Sharing further, Neetu Kapoor said that her bahu Alia Bhatt was left surprised. “Even Alia was surprised because she did not know we were going to do this. It was a surprise for her. It was very nice. If we had more time, I would have made sure everyone was there and everyone danced,” said the veteran actress.

Neetuji sighed saying that she could not do much, “But this time we did whatever we could due to less time, but it was still nice. Both Ranbir and Alia had fun. I just felt happy knowing I made Alia happy,” she shared.

Neetu Kapoor in JugJugg Jeeyo

Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback in films with JugJugg Jeeyo. The Raj A Mehta family comedy drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Recently, the trailer of the film dropped and it has received a positive response from the viewers. The film is slated to release on the 24th of June.

