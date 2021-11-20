Neetu Kapoor reveals Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt completed their fantasy drama Brahmastra’s shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most talked about couples in the town. They are not just creating a buzz about the love affair but Ranbir and Alia will also be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. And while fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screen Neetu Kapoor has shared an interesting update about Brahmastra shooting.

Neetu made the revelations during her recent interaction with her Jug Jugg Jeeyo team on social media. During the interaction, Varun had made a statement about Ranbir starrer Brahmastra stating that the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor is still shooting for the fantasy drama. However, Neetu stepped into rectify him and stated that the shooting of Ranbir and Alia starrer Brahmastra has already been completed. Well, while an official announcement from the makers of Brahmastra is yet to be made, Neetu’s statement has certainly left the audience excited. Now the fans are looking forward to makers announcing the release date of the fantasy drama.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The family drama will also star Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advain, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli in the lead. Producer Karan Johar has recently shared the first look of the lead cast on social media wherein Varun and Kiara were dressed as groom and bride respectively. The movie is slated to release on June 24 next year.