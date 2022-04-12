Neetu Kapoor reveals Ranbir Kapoor kept advising her when they shot for an ad; Calls him an obedient child

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ever since the news of their wedding has come ahead. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the wedding will take place on April 15. Since there is no confirmation yet regarding the wedding, paps are not leaving a chance to ask Neetu Kapoor about the wedding. A video of the veteran actress had surfaced on social media where she had a befitting reply to a pap asking about her son’s wedding. Well, in a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Neetu spoke about her experience of working with Ranbir in an ad.

Neetu Kapoor revealed that Ranbir Kapoor used to keep advising her while performing together. The veteran actress said that Ranbir used to say, "’Mom aise paun rakho!’ So I’m like, ‘Tu merko batayega? Main teri maa hoon!’” Neetu also praised her son and said that he is a very obedient child. Recalling the time when they were shooting for Besharam along with Rishi Kapoor, the actress said that Ranbir always looked down and talked with his father. He never looked into his eyes in real life too. But in one scene, when he had to look into his eyes and do the shot, after finishing the shot, The Sanju actor went to his mom and said, “Mom, I have seen the colour of dad's eyes for the first time. Kapoor khandaan ‘s eyes are superb!"

Meanwhile, recently Sanjay Dutt at a promotional event was asked to give marriage advice to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sanjay said that if he is really getting married then he is really happy for him. He also said that Alia Bhatt was literally born and brought up in front of him. Sanjay added, “Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!”

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day