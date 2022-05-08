Neetu Kapoor reveals Ranbir's baraat went from 5th to 7th floor; Here's why he & Alia wanted private wedding

After a few years of dating, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year in the presence of family members and close friends. It was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and others. After almost of month of dreamy ceremony, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had planned a wedding in South Africa but later, ended up tying the knot at the actor’s residence.

In an interview with Film Companion, Neetu said, “They said 'we don't want a circus, we don't want to tell anyone, we just want to do it.' The circus before that, with memes and other such things, becomes nerve-wracking. So we kept it very very quiet, we would say it's engagement. We couldn't even shop, there were a few people who were appointed to pick and drop stuff because if we go then everyone will know the wedding is happening. We were in a box, we couldn't do anything. But then of course everybody got to know once the lights went up and the Sabyasachi outfits arrived.” She further said that they were planning the wedding for the last two years and were looking at the pictures of the various destinations.

She also spilled the beans on Ranbir’s baraat and said that it went from the fifth floor to the seventh floor. “We were performing bhangra in the passage.” She further revealed that she wanted a ghodi for the groom but it could not happen because of the paparazzi. Neetu Kapoor also called the pre-wedding festivities ‘beautiful’ and opened up about her surprise dance for Ranbir and Alia, which was joined by Riddhima Kapoor, Samara Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rima Jain, and others. “We prepared the performance in a day, which included songs Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, Dholida, Cutie Pie. The last song was Tenu Leke Main Javanga, in which Ranbir also joined and danced,” she concluded.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is slated to release in June, this year. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

