Neetu Kapoor reveals she took Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's advice before saying yes to JugJugg Jeeyo.

Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback to the silver screen with JugJugg Jeeyo. Starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, Neetu will be seen in a pivotal role in the film. In a recent chat with NDTV, Neetu Kapoor revealed that she wasn't in the right frame of mind when Karan Johar offered her the part in JugJugg Jeeyo.

When asked about what did it take to say yes, Neetu revealed, "I was going through a very bad state at the time. Karan and Ranbir were at home and my son said that I should start working. Karan said, "Can I come tomorrow with a script?" Just a day after that he and Raj came. The script was so good. Even in that state of mind, what I was going through, I was stunned at how well it was written. The scenes were beautiful, the dialogues were so powerful, I said I'm doing it. It was so lovely. It's the script that draws you, everybody was drawn towards the script."

During this interview, Neetu was also accompanied by her co-stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The senior actress was asked whether she consulted anyone after Karan Johar offered her the script. Neetu said that she did take son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's inputs.

"My family usually asks me. Like a second opinion, but not always. So whenever they have a doubt, they'll give me the script and I will go through it. But I did share it with both of them - Alia and Ranbir," Neetu revealed. At this point, Varun interjected asking, "Didn't you share it with Riddhima?" To which, Neetu said, "Riddhima has no clue. For her, whatever mom does is the best."

JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to hit the theatres on 24 June, 2022.

