Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima brighten up the feed as they click a selfie & fans wish to see Ranbir Kapoor in frame

Today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a Monday selfie with mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor; Take a look

Although actor is not on social media, however, his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is quite active on Instagram and keeps updating fans with candid photos of RK, late father and mom . And today, Riddhima Kapoor brightened up our feeds when she shared a Monday selfie with her mom as the two posed for the camera and alongside the photo, Riddhima aptly summarized the photo with a heart emoticon. That said, a few days back, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her brother and Brahmastra actor and taking to Instagram, she shared fun photos with Ranbir.

Recently, on Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, the veteran actress shared sneak-peek of her quarantine birthday celebrations on Instagram, and amidst a host of photos, Neetu shared a photo with her son from her 62nd birthday celebrations and in the photo, Ranbir was seen hugging her mother as he came bang at midnight to wish her and taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always....I feel the richest today.”

Now we all know that Neetu Kapoor shares an amazing camaraderie with , but what is amazing is to see Neetu’s bond with Shaheen Bhatt, and when Alia’s sister had posted a photo on Instagram, Neetu dropped a lovely comment, and commented revealing the special name that Neetu has for Shaheen as she wrote, “"So pretty, Shah ji,"

