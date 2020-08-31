Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others come together for yet another festive family celebration

In the new picture, the family is all smiles for the camera as Neetu, Riddhima and her daughter Samara pose with Armaan Jain, Aadaar Jain and other members of the Kapoor clan.

Days after Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi from the comfort of their homes, the Kapoor khandaan met once more on Sunday for celebrations. Riddhima took to Instagram to share an epic family picture. However, brother and actor was missing from the frame this time around as well.

In the new picture, the family is all smiles for the camera as Neetu, Riddhima and her daughter Samara pose with Armaan Jain, Aadaar Jain, 's sister Rima Jain and husband Manoj Jain, Agastya Nanda and Anissa Malhotra. Sharing the photo, Riddhima simply captioned it as 'Family' with a red heart emoji. Unlike a few other posts, Riddhima chose to keep the comments section off on this picture.

Check out the photo below:

The last Kapoor family photos were also a real treat to fans as they got to see the youngest member -- Taimur in his most candid avatar. The photos were shared by Karisma and it featured Kareena, Karisma and her kids, their parents and the Jain's. However, Saif was missing from the photo. Even though the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities were low key this year, looks like the Kapoor family had ample fun.

There were also pictures of Karisma's kids Samiera, Kiaan and Taimur sitting on their knees as they prayed to Lord Ganesha. Along with the pictures, Karisma captioned the photos, "Ganapati Darshan (with folded hands emoji) #familytime."

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni plan to keep 40th birthday celebrations in September low key?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×