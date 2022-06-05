Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni & daughter Samaira get clicked as they head out for weekend dinner; PICS

Neetu Kapoor ringed in the weekend with some family time. Sometime back, the actress was spotted in the city along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and granddaughter Samaira. The Kapoor ladies enjoyed a weekend dinner with a few of their friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. Later on, they also obliged the media with photos.

In the pictures, Neetu Kapoor can be seen wearing a stylish all-black outfit for the night. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress wore a chic black top along with black-coloured denims. Riddhima too opted for a perfect blend of casual and glamourous as she donned a silver blingy top with a pair of black trousers. She wore her long tresses down and adorned makeup which elevated her look further. Samaira looked adorable in her casual outfit too. The trio posed for pictures together and also smiled at the cameras. They were also joined by their friends who were clicked by the paparazzi as well.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which marks her comeback to the Bollywood industry after the 2013 film, Besharam, which featured her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. Now, talking about the film, she said that it has been amazing and she is having fun. Neetu said that she has never done something like this before, so for her, everything is new. "It is like starting again, a new beginning. I have not done this in such a long time, so I am enjoying myself. My movie is releasing next month, which I am very excited about. I hope people like me and I am good enough. I am feeling the jitters,” said Neetu.

Apart from Neetu, JugJugg Jeeyo also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

