Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima turn heads on mother-daughter date; Malaika Arora looks smart in casual attire; PICS

It is the weekend! While some people might be spending their cozy Saturday night chilling and taking rest, others are out and about, partying and meeting with their friends. Regardless, today’s a fun day! Of course, the Bollywood celebs were also well immersed in their Saturday shenanigans. We spotted Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and also Malaika Kapoor as they went about their weekend. So here’s how these celebs spent their Saturday night. Trust us, it is going to be a whole lot of wholesome!

In the pics, we caught Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on their adorable mother-daughter date. And let us tell you, the duo looked absolutely gorgeous. Both went for darker tones while picking their attires. Neetu wore a sophisticated black attire and paired it with black pumps and a beautiful neckpiece. On the other hand, Riddhima looked stunning in her blingy silver top and black pants. Well, it is proved - beauty runs in their genes! We also spotted Malaika Arora who was seen walking her beloved pup. She went for a casual and smart outfit. She wore a black vest and paired it with black tights and absolutely killed it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu Kapoor will be soon seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The Raj Mehta directorial also features Varun Dhawan opposite Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 24, 2022. It marks the return of Raj Mehta to direction after the 2019 comic caper, Good Newwz.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt’s performance in SLB's film