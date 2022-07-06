Neetu Kapoor roots for daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt as Darlings teaser releases; Says 'Can't wait'

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage, Neetu Kapoor has had nothing but praises for her daughter-in-law. Tuesday was an important day for Alia Bhatt. After all Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut as a producer with her first-ever production Darlings. On Tuesday, the film's first glimpse was shared by the actress which stars her, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in an exciting ensemble cast. Neetu Kapoor turned cheerleader for her daughter-in-law and hyped up Darlings’ teaser on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor reshared the grand teaser. She also penned down a sweet and heartfelt note. She wrote, “Awesome. Can’t wait @aliaabhatt.” She also added the clapping emoji. Aww, cute mom-in-law alert! Talking about the teaser, dropping the first glimpse of the film, Alia announced, "It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsOnNetflix." The Netflix film's teaser is over a minute long and features the four actors as well as a narration of the famous frog and scorpion fable in Hindi.

Take a look at Neetu's story HERE

Alia Bhatt is co-producing Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. This marks her second collaboration with the superstar after Dear Zindagi. Helmed by debutant director Jasmeet K Reen, the music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj.

Meanwhile, along with the teaser, Netflix India also dropped the first official poster of Darlings. "Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix," read the caption.

Also Read: Ande laye? 'Darlings' Alia Bhatt & Vijay Varma show their quirky 'comedy in the dark'; Teaser OUT tomorrow