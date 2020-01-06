Neetu Kapoor’s golden advice about life will wave off your Monday blues; See Post

Neetu Kapoor’s recent Instagram post is all about life lessons and experiences and makes a perfect start for a new week. Take a look.

, who had once won hearts with her impeccable acting skills on the silver screen, has now been a rage among the millennials for her social media activities. The veteran actress has been quite active on social media and her Instagram posts often grab a lot of attention. Besides, her catchy captions to the photos are also a thing which often gives you a deep thought about life, family and relationships. Maintaining the momentum, Neetu once again shared a beautiful picture of her children along with a thoughtful caption.

The senior actress, who is quite close to her children and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared a collage of the two on Instagram. In the caption, Neetu gave a piece of golden advice which will not only wave off your Monday blues but will also boost you to start the new week with a new positivity. She stated while life is full of experiences, every day comes with a new lesson irrespective of one’s age. She also emphasised that she has learned a lot from her kids who taught her to balance calmness and humility. “Life is all about amazing experiences!! learning never ends no matter the age!! It enriches n strengthens you to face all adversities in life!!! The lows are the best teachers!! I learn so much from these two each day!! Their balance Calmness Humility,” she added.

To note, Neetu has emerged as a pillar of strength for her family during the low times when was diagnosed with cancer. In fact, the veteran actor also emphasised saying, “Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities.” For the uninitiated, Neetu had accompanied Rishi to New York for his treatment and stood by her side throughout until they returned home in August 2019.

