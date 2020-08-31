  1. Home
Neetu Kapoor’s selfie with Riddhima & Samara has a message for Rishi Kapoor & internet is all hearts

Today, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo featuring daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara.
Neetu Kapoor is quite active on social media, and often, she shares unseen photos of late actor Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and son Ranbir Kapoor. And today, Neetu Kapoor brightened up the day when she posted a selfie featuring Riddhima Kapoor and granddaughter Samara. Alongside the photo, Neetu wrote, “A part of you goes with the person who has gone and a part stays with you..” Well, this photo is priceless as it features three generations in one frame but Neetu’s caption reflects how a part of her has gone with her late husband. Soon after, Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan left a comment agreeing to Neetu Kapoor’s post

That said, a few days back, Neetu Kapoor reunited with the Kapoor clan for Ganpati celebrations, and daughter Riddhima took to social media to share a photo from the celebration. Sharing a picture from the occasion featuring Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Agastya Nanda and others, Riddhima wrote, “Family,” with a heart emoji. While earlier, the Kapoors used to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at the RK Studios, however, the tradition came to an end after the building was sold.

Often, when Ranbir Kapoor makes his way into mom Neetu Kapoor’s social media, fans of the actor shower immense love on RK as he is not officially on Instagram. That said, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Shamshera

A part of you goes with the person who has gone and a part stays with you

