Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor & others arrive for Babita’s 75th birthday celebration; PICS

It is a day of celebration for Kapoors as Babita has turned 75 today. On this special occasion, as several celebs have sent love to the veteran actress, the Kapoors are gathering at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence to celebrate the veteran actress’ birthday. After Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Randhir’s residence recently, celebs like Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Rima Jain were also papped making their way to Randhir Kapoor’s residence for the celebration. In the pics, Saif looked dapped in his grey t-shirt which he had paired with denims.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor had opted for a white loose kurta paired with dark grey coloured trousers. She had completed her look with stylish glasses and posed happily for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in her ethnic wear. She had worn a white kurta with multi-coloured stripes which she had paired with a purple handbag. Apart from these, Randhir Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain was also papped as she arrived for Babita’s birthday celebration.

Take a look at pics of celebs arriving at Randhir Kapoor’s residence for Neetu Kapoor’s birthday:

Earlier, Kareena had shared a beautiful throwback pic of the veteran actress on her social media account and penned a sweet note for her mommy. She wrote, “Happy birthday Mothership. My Maa. #No beauty like Mamma” along with heart emoticons. On the other hand, Karisma had also shared a throwback pic from her childhood days wherein she was seen with her mommy. She captioned the post as, “तुम जियों हज़ारों साल, ये मेरी हैं आरज़ू.. that’s what we wish for everyday… The OG birthday song “Happy birthday to the original Sunita” our Mama".