Neetu Kapoor says JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani will be ‘the best wife’

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s JugJugg Jeeyo has been creating quite the buzz lately. The Raj A Mehta family directorial is all set to release on the 24th of June. Apart from Varun and Kiara, the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. Ahead of the release of the movie, the actors are busy promoting their film in different cities of the country. Amid this, Neetu Kapoor joined a news portal for a conversation and shared her thoughts on the secret to a happy marriage. Not only this, she also expressed that her co-star Kiara will make ‘the best wife’.

Talking to India Today, Neetu Kapoor shared that the secret to a happy marriage is patience. She further explained that no two people are similar, and that everybody has their own problems. The veteran actress shared that there is no ‘happy’ marriage, and that one has to make adjustments and sacrifices. She also opined that in today’s time, when things do not work out, people break up or divorce, and that they are quick to come to these conclusions. She added that people should be a bit more patient and understand that such things happen.

Neetu Kapoor was also asked about Kiara Advani, who plays her on-screen bahu in JugJugg Jeeyo. She could not help but praise Kiara as she said, “Kiara is the most amazing person and she will be the best wife. She is a very sweet and lovable girl."

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Kiara Advani is dating Sidharth Malhotra. The two actors shared screen space in Shershaah. Although they have not confirmed or denied these rumours, fans cannot help but gush over their undeniable chemistry both on-screen and off the screen. The two also left fans swooning with their recent appearance at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

