Neetu Kapoor says ‘Main kyun bataun’ as paps ask about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding date; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming wedding has become one of the biggest news in the world of entertainment at the moment. However, the star couple and their close ones have chosen to be extremely tight-lipped about any detail regarding the D-Day. Ranbir’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor has been asked about their wedding dates quite a few times. And this time, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress had an epic reply as a member of the paparazzi asked her about the same.

Neetu Kapoor was recently clicked at a shoot set, when a pap asked her about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding date. To this, she replied, “Aage badho yaar. Aapko kya hain, hum kabhi bhi karein. Main kyun bataun? (Move on. How does it matter to you when the wedding is? Why should I tell you?) When the pap replied that they will arrive for the photographs, she smiled and said, “Most welcome.”

Earlier, in a chat with PTI, Neetu Kapoor had dodged the question on the same. She said, “I have been hearing about it (the wedding) for two years but I don't know when (it will happen). Let's see when. Sometimes, it is going to happen in Ranthambore, RK Studios. Places and dates keep changing (referring to media reports),” said the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress. She further added that they are she hopes and prays it happen very soon.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the wedding festivities will begin on the 13th of April and continue until the 17th of April. The couple will tie the knot at Ranbir’s Vastu residence late into the night of 15th April, between 2 am to 4 am, i.e in the early morning of 16th April.

