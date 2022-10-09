Neetu Kapoor says 'miss your noise' as she remembers Rishi Kapoor; Anushka Sharma sends love

Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode in 2020 after fighting a long battle with leukemia. However, his legacy continues to live on in his exemplary work and films. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor's unfortunate demise sent shockwaves across the nation including his family, fans, and well-wishers. He passed away at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Now, Rishi's wife and actress Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband on her social media handle by sharing a monochromatic photo of him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a black-and-white picture of Rishi and wrote alongside the picture, “Miss your noise. it’s too quiet." Reacting to the post, many fans and industry friends sent love in the comments section. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Anushka Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Maniesh Paul, and Manish Malhotra among others dropped heart emojis. Saba Pataudi commented on the post, “Lots of love." Meanwhile, last month, on Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary, Neetu shared a throwback candid picture of them. She wrote: “Happy birthday" and dropped a red heart emoji.

Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor movies

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor worked in many Bollywood films together such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar and Anthony among others. In the recent past, they worked in Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), and Besharam (2013).

Alia Bhatt baby shower

Earlier this week, Neetu organised an intimate baby shower for her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt on the occasion of Dussehra. It was attended by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and others.

Neetu Kapoor work front

On the work front, Neetu made an acting comeback this year with JugJugg Jeeyo. She will also collaborate with Sunny Kaushal on a new project.

