Neetu Kapoor says THIS to a pap as she steps out post inspecting under renovation home amid Mumbai rain; WATCH
Senior star Neetu Kapoor stepped out on Monday afternoon to pay a visit to her under renovation bungalow, Krishna Raj. The senior star was seen making her way to the under renovation house amid the torrential Mumbai rains to inspect the progress of the new house that is coming up. Previously too, a couple of times, Neetu has been snapped at the bungalow with her son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Their visit also had made heads turn back then.
On Monday, as Neetu visited the under renovation house, she was seen keeping it casual for the day. After her visit, as the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress was coming out of the house, she was greeted by the paparazzi. She posed for them from a distance and then walked to her car. However, the paparazzi kept calling out her name. At one moment, she asked who was calling out her name to the paparazzi present. The paps are seen pointing out at a person. She then asked the pap to remove his mask. She said, "Shakal Toh Dikha Do (Show me your face atleast)". Post this, Neetu told him that his voice is 'loud'. She said, "Awaaz Bohot hai."
Take a look:
Meanwhile, recently, Neetu Kapoor was in the headlines when she shared a beautiful throwback photo with Alia Bhatt on her social media handle. The unseen photo left netizens gushing over their bond and soon, several fan clubs shared the photo on Instagram. Even on Neetu's birthday, Alia had put up a beautiful post for Ranbir's mother and left netizens in awe of their relationship.
On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make a comeback to films with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar.
Also Read| Neetu Kapoor chills with Alia Bhatt and her girl gang as she drops an UNSEEN throwback photo
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Alia ka Keep
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Rich folks go about their sloshy lives unmindful of the problems around them. how many houses and shanties have been washed off . these people keep building cottages after cottage flat after flat .......
Anonymous 17 hours ago
yea and its not her fault that people are losing their houses . Everybody works hard to feed their family not the neighbours.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
She worked as a child , she didn’t have the amazing childhood we had . So you loose something and gain something. So now She is living her best life as a adult !