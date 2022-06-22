Neetu Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor is not 'joru ka gulaam' of wife Alia Bhatt: He knows to balance his love

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage, Neetu Kapoor has had nothing but praises for her daughter-in-law. The couple's marriage was one of the most anticipated weddings of the year. The duo tied the knot at their Bandra residence on April 14. Only family members and close friends were in attendance at the ceremony. Now, in a recent interview, Neetu talked about how his son, Ranbir is balancing his relationship between mom and wife Alia Bhatt post-marriage.

Talking to Indian Express, Neetu expressed her joy about Ranbir and Alia's wedding. She also said that her relationship with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is the same as it was with her mother-in-law. "I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband’s fault. Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai. If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more. When you become too much of your wife, that’s when the mother feels.”

Further, she revealed that she is not getting that feeling from Ranbir as he is a very intelligent man and he balances his love. Neetu said that Ranbir does not go all ‘mom mom mom,’ he calls her once in five days to check up on her and for her, it's quite enough. The actress also revealed that she does not give maritial advice to Ranbir and Alia.

On the work front, Neetu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which is slated to release on June 24, 2022. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead. She was last seen in the 2013 film, Besharam, which featured her late husband Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir.

