Neetu Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor's cherished desires were Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Krishna Raj House redeveloped

Neetu Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor's cherished desires were Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Krishna Raj House redeveloped
One of the most popular and talented stalwarts of Indian cinema, Rishi Kapoor has left behind a legacy that is cherished by his friends, family and fans. Today, on his 69th birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor have remembered him in their own way. Last evening, Neetu Kapoor had put up a post featuring the late Rishi Kapoor as she remembered him. Now, in a recent chat, Neetu revealed the late actor's desire regarding Ranbir Kapoor's wedding and their bungalow Krishna Raj.

Talking to The Quint, Neetu revealed how Rishi Kapoor would have celebrated his birthday, had he been there. Neetu shared that the late actor would have 'chewed' her brain up this year as he would have entered his 70s and would have loved to celebrate with all near and dear ones. She said, "It would have been a watershed year in his life, he would be entering his 70s. Although he had gone through a prolonged medical treatment in the US, he would have made sure that all those whom he loved and cared for were around him on the day in Mumbai."

Talking about Rishi Kapoor's two most cherished desires, Neetu shared that the Mulk actor always wanted to see his son Ranbir astride a horse on his wedding day. She even revealed the details of how he wanted to see Ranbir dressed on his wedding. Neetu said, "One was to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition - astride a ghodi, on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he’d keep saying, “Kisi din, mujhe hamare bete ko ghodi pe sawaar dekhna hai.”" While Rishi Kapoor was being treated in New York, Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt spent a lot of time with them. Photos of the couple with Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor also kept surfacing the internet. 

Further, Neetu added that the second most cherished desire was to see Krishna Raj house completely redeveloped with 3 different apartments for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir and him and Neetu. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress revealed how the late actor used to supervise the redevelopment site every day and supervise every detail until COVID 19 began. She said, "The second one was to see our KrishnaRaj house redeveloped and complete, with three separate apartments for Riddhima, Ranbir and us."

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a 2 year long battle with Cancer. His demise left a huge void in entertainment industry and Kapoor family. On his birth anniversary today, his fans have been paying a tribute to him on social media by remembering his stellar performances over the years. 

Credits: The Quint


