Neetu Kapoor says she did films with Rishi Kapoor as a 'favour': I was like a chamchi

Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback into Bollywood after seven years with Raj Mehta's comedy-drama film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. Now, in a recent chat, the actress revealed that she did films with her late husband-actor, Rishi Kapoor, as a 'favour.' To note, the duo have worked together in popular Bollywood films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar and Anthony, Beshram, Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar and many others.

Talking to PTI, the actress called herself a 'chamchi' to her late husband and said that she did films with Rishi to make him happy. Neetu said, "There were films that I did with my husband and I was like a chamchi (sycophant), he would say come and do it. I did not do it off my own will. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is my will. I was doing (all that) trying to make my husband happy. Like, one shot in Love Aaj Kal, then with Do Dooni Chaar some actress didn’t want to be a mother of two older children, I don’t have those hang-ups. They requested and I did it. So, I was doing him a favour, not that I wanted to do."

Further, she talked about how she overcame Rishi Kapoor's loss and said that it has been a 'ride' for her. "My kids told me don’t sit at home, get busy. I don’t want to sit and think, and be sad. Earlier, it was all about my husband and kids." Neetu added that she is now inviting work into her life. Meanwhile, Jug Jug Jeeyo will be released on June 24, 2022.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s D-Day, Neetu Kapoor warns paps over asking questions: Bilkul Nahi Poochna