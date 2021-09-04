Neetu Kapoor says she 'learnt a lot from Rishi Kapoor in last traumatic years in NYC' on his birth anniversary

Today marks 's 69th birth anniversary. The senior actor who left for his heavenly abode in April 2020 left behind a plethora of memories for his friends, family and fans. On his birth anniversary, remembered how she learnt a lot from him during the last few years of their time in New York. The late actor was diagnosed with Cancer and he had left for his treatment post it with Neetu. In her post, Neetu expressed how in those days, they celebrated the little joys during the highs and in lows, were by each other's side.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a lovely throwback photo with the late actor as she remembered him. Late Rishi Kapoor could be seen in a jolly mood while posing next to Neetu in the photo. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab."

Take a look:

As soon as Neetu Kapoor penned the post, comments began coming in from all loved ones. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ekta Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Manish Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and many other celebs reacted to the post with heart emoticons and remembered the late legend.

Even fans remembered Rishi Kapoor's legacy in the comments. A fan wrote, "Alive in our hearts forever." Another wrote, "Forever in our hearts." Another wrote, "We are remembering him every day Happy eternal birthday Love him so much."

On His 69th birth anniversary, the first look poster of his final film, Sharmaji Namkeen has been released. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, , Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the poster featuring Rishi Kapoor as the lead in Sharmaji Namkeen. Not just this, many shared the poster featuring Paresh Rawal, who stepped in to complete the late actor's portions after he passed away. The film is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures.

Also Read|On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Riddhima gifts first look of his final film Sharmaji Namkeen