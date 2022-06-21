Neetu Kapoor says she loved Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, reveals Ranbir Kapoor's best performance

Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine as her much-anticipated film JugJugg Jeeyo is soon going to hit theatres. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The lead cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote their much-anticipated film. The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in key roles. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Neetu Kapoor revealed the best roles of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and the late Rishi Kapoor.

In the chat, Neetu Kapoor revealed the best roles of Ranbir Kapoor. She said, "There are a few, Barfi, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Sanju." Then, she said that the best roles of Rishi Kapoor were in Karz, Laila Majnu, and Prem Rog. Then, the interviewer asked her about the best performance of Alia Bhatt, and in a second, Neetu Kapoor answered Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to her, the best RK film was Sangam.

Neetu Kapoor also talked about her and Rishi Kapoor's film and said it was the 1975 film Khel Khel Mein. She further said that 'Khullam Khulla' is her best scene with Rishi Kapoor. Neetu also revealed that she loved Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania too. She also praised Alia in the movie and said that she was very good.

Sharing details about Neetu Kapoor's upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

JugJugg Jeeyo is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

