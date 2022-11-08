Neetu Kapoor says THIS when asked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl's name, WATCH here
Has seasoned Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor spilled beans about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby name? Watch the video here to know more and tell us your opinion in the comments section.
Seasoned Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine these days ever since her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt have been blessed with a baby girl. On Sunday afternoon, the news broke out that the lead actors of Brahmastra have been blessed with a baby girl that took the internet by storm. The entire Kapoor family of Bollywood and several high-profile celebs extended their best wishes to the lovely couple.
Neetu Kapoor assures Alia Bhatt and her baby are keeping ‘absolutely fine’
At the moment, both Alia and Ranbir are in the Mumbai hospital wherein Alia and her little one are taking a rest. Ranbir is also present with his wifey and ‘mini Alia’.
Just like yesterday, Neetu Kapoor paid a visit to the hospital in South Bombay to meet her granddaughter. While yesterday, she did not open up about her granddaughter’s name, today she has something to say.
A few moments ago, paps asked her how is Alia and her baby’s health keeping, she said, “Fine. Absolutely fine.” Paps then asked what name has been decided for the baby, and she said, “Abhi nahi (not now)”. Clearly, she refused to comment on the baby's name.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a baby girl
Moments after news surfaced that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl, several celebs including Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma extended their best wishes to the lovely couple.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next star with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled film and with Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Vanga's crime drama Animal. After this, Kapoor signed no other film as he will prioritize spending time with his baby girl.
Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will be seen next in the romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also appear alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Netflix spy film Heart of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut. Later, after wrapping up these two films, she will be seen on screen alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa.
Also Read: “Abhi bahot choti hai na” Neetu Kapoor reveals all we need to know about Alia Bhatt and her granddaughter