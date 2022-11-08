Neetu Kapoor says THIS when asked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl's name, WATCH here

Seasoned Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine these days ever since her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt have been blessed with a baby girl. On Sunday afternoon, the news broke out that the lead actors of Brahmastra have been blessed with a baby girl that took the internet by storm. The entire Kapoor family of Bollywood and several high-profile celebs extended their best wishes to the lovely couple.

At the moment, both Alia and Ranbir are in the Mumbai hospital wherein Alia and her little one are taking a rest. Ranbir is also present with his wifey and ‘mini Alia’.

Just like yesterday, Neetu Kapoor paid a visit to the hospital in South Bombay to meet her granddaughter. While yesterday, she did not open up about her granddaughter’s name, today she has something to say.

A few moments ago, paps asked her how is Alia and her baby’s health keeping, she said, “Fine. Absolutely fine.” Paps then asked what name has been decided for the baby, and she said, “Abhi nahi (not now)”. Clearly, she refused to comment on the baby's name.