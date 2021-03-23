Neetu Kapoor sends birthday love to her 'precious' granddaughter Samara: Wish I could have been there with you

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara turns a year older today. On her birthday, her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor has expressed her love for her 'precious doll' and penned a lovely note.

Birthdays tend to be very special for everyone and when it's someone in the family who is turning a year older, it is an occasion to celebrate. Speaking of this, began her Tuesday by celebrating her granddaughter Samara Sahni's birthday. Samara, who is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni's daughter, turned 10 today. On this occasion, Neetu has gone ahead and penned a lovely wish for her on social media. While Samara, Riddhima are in New Delhi, Neetu wished to be there as well.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star penned a heartfelt note for her granddaughter Samara on her birthday. She expressed her love for her 'precious doll' and wished that she could be physically present in Delhi to celebrate her special day. Along with it, the senior star shared an adorable photo of her granddaughter on her story. In the photo, Samara could be seen wearing a red cap and a blue hoodie.

Sharing her note, Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday my precious doll. Love you too much. Wish I could be there with you today," She captioned the photo with hearts, kisses and party emojis.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Neetu is currently spending time at home. Her last post was about her son, who had contracted COVID 19 and was in home quarantine. The senior star is all set to make a comeback after a couple of years in the film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions.

