Neetu Kapoor sends birthday love to Jeetendra as she shares his UNSEEN PIC with Rishi Kapoor & Rakesh Roshan

As Jeetendra turns 79 today, his dear friend Neetu Kapoor has shared a priceless throwback photo of him posing with late actor Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan. Take a look.

Legendary actor Jeetendra, who has worked in over 200 films in his career spanning more than a decade, turned a year older today. The veteran actor is celebrating his 79th birthday and on the occasion, he has been receiving heartfelt wishes from his near and dear ones. Right from his family members to his close friends from Bollywood, heartfelt birthday wishes have been in pouring in for Jeetendra from every nook and cranny. And, the latest celeb to shower birthday love on him is actress .

The Amar Akbar Anthony star took to her Instagram story and penned a sweet note for Jeetendra. Neetu shared a photo wherein the Himmatwala star can be seen posing with late actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday bhappa #jeetendra loads of love followed by a heart emoji. In the throwback photo, Jeetendra, Rishi, and Rakesh can be seen smiling as the trio pose together for the picture-perfect.

For the unversed, Jeetendra and Neetu had worked together in films like Chorni, Aatish, and Waqt Ki Deewar & others.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s wish below:

Earlier, while wishing his father, Ekta Kapoor had shared a video montage featuring Jeetendra’s sweet moments with his family and close buddies. Sharing the same, the producer wrote, “Happie bday papa! U r d wind beneath My wings!!! U helped me grow n supported me when I chose to b a producer! Love is acceptance u taught me that! Love u.”

Also Read: Happy Birthday Jeetendra: Here are 5 films by the veteran actor that shouldn’t be touched for a remake

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×