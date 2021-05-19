Neetu Kapoor sends ‘duas and pyaar’ to Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their 37th wedding anniversary

As Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary, Neetu Kapoor showered love on the couple.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, the power couple is celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today. Needless to say, Anil and Sunita have been inundated with best wishes on their special day from fans and friends from across the world. In fact, celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor etc had also taken to their respective social media handles and had showered love on the couple. Joining them, has also sent love to Anil and Sunita on their 37th wedding anniversary.

The Do Dooni Chaar actress took to her Instagram story and shared a love filled picture of her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Anil with his wife Sunita Kapoor wherein the latter was seen holding on to the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor. Showering love on the couple, Neetu wrote, “Happy anniversary you two. Duas and pyaar @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita #jugjuggjeeyo” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post for Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s 37th wedding anniversary:

To note, Anil will be seen sharing the screen space with Neetu for the first time in Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie will also feature and Kiara Advani in the lead. It is reported that the movie is a marital dramedy that is centred around a couple played by Varun and Kiara. “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of about love, but with ample of humour,” revealed a source close to the development.

