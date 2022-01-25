Neetu Kapoor sends love to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni on their wedding anniversary

Neetu Kapoor is quite active on social media and her Instagram posts often leave fans intrigued. The veteran actress is often seen sharing throwback pics with late Rishi Kapoor along with posting heartwarming posts for her daughter Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni, son Ranbir Kapoor and other family members. Keeping up with this trajectory, Neetu shared another beautiful post for her daughter Riddhima as she celebrates her 16th wedding anniversary with Bharat Sahni today and it is all about love and happiness.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a pic of Riddhima wherein she was posing with Bharat and their pet pooch. The pic came with the message, “Happy 16th my loves” along with heart emoticons. In the caption, Neetu wrote, “Happy 16th my beautiful Loves. You both deserve all the happiness n Gods love @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man #couplegoals #goodnessinside #love #purepeople”. Earlier, Riddhima had also penned a note for her main man along with a collage of their pics. She wrote, “Happy 16th anniversary to.. The fizz to my coke, The sev to my bhelpuri, The dance to my tunes, The meditation to my yoga. To a good husband & to an awesome wife who is always right. Love you @brat.man #tothenext16years” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post for Riddhima and Bharat here:

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Neetu will be seen making a comeback on the big screen after eight years with Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie will also star Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead and will mark their first collaboration with the veteran actress.

