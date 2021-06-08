Neetu Kapoor shares a candid moment keeping a ‘birds eye view’ on Rishi Kapoor; Leaves Alia Bhatt in splits

Neetu Kapoor shared a wonderful picture with Rishi Kapoor revealing why she kept a bird’s eye view on him. Alia Bhatt drops a lovely comment.

often shares some wonderful glimpses from her and the family’s lives, which are an absolute treat to the fans. She shares the candid, unguarded moments captured in form of stills that are to be remembered for a long time. On Monday, Neetu shared an “ironical pic” with her late husband and superstar . In the throwback pictures, both the stars have a serious expression as the image appears to be a candid one. Rishi Kapoor appears to be explaining something to someone out of the frame while Neetu has a lovely expression on her face listening to the whole thing.

She posted the picture and captioned it by writing, “This was me having a birds eye view on every time he spoke quite an ironical pic." The comment section is absolutely full of celebrities and fans calling the picture and the caption hilarious. also took to the comment section and wrote “Love this” along with a laughing emoji and a few heart emojis. Neetu also replied to her comment with certain fun emojis. Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor also dropped a few heart emojis in the comment section. Maheep Kapoor also shared Riddhima’s sentiment and dropped some lovely heart emojis in the comments.

Take a look at the post:

Neetu Kapoor will be seen acing the silver screen alongside Anil Kapoor, , and Kiara Advani in her upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The film is directed by Raj Mehta, whose first feature ‘Good Newwz’ starring , Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani was a massive success on the box office.

