Neetu Kapoor shares candid pics from Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor’s Rakhi celebrations & it’s sheer love

As Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated Raksha Bandhan today, Neetu Kapoor gave a glimpse of their celebrations and shared beautiful pics on social media.

Raksha Bandhan is a day of celebrating the precious bond between brothers and sisters. It is one of the popular festivals in India and is celebrated with a lot of excitement and zeal. And while the nation celebrated Raksha Bandhan today, the social media is flooded with pics of Rakhi celebrations which have been shared by both celebs and commoners. Amid this, stole the show after she shared a glimpse of and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Rakhi celebration.

The veteran actress shared candid pics of this adorable brother-sister duo. In the pics, Ranbir, who was dressed in a dark blue sweatshirt and cap, was seen teasing Riddhima who looked beautiful in her pink and white striped shirt and dark blue trousers. The duo was seen celebrating their bond in the best possible way and watching them together will definitely make you miss your sibling. While we couldn’t take eyes off from Ranbir and Riddhima’s candid moments and not just us, Neetu Kapoor was also all hearts for their equation.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s candid pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in 2018 release Sanju, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra which also features , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in the lead. Besides, he has also been roped in for Yash Raj Films Shamshera along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

