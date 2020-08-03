  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Neetu Kapoor shares candid pics from Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor’s Rakhi celebrations & it’s sheer love

As Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated Raksha Bandhan today, Neetu Kapoor gave a glimpse of their celebrations and shared beautiful pics on social media.
34468 reads Mumbai
Neetu Kapoor shares candid pics from Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor’s Rakhi celebrations & it’s sheer loveNeetu Kapoor shares candid pics from Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor’s Rakhi celebrations & it’s sheer love
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Raksha Bandhan is a day of celebrating the precious bond between brothers and sisters. It is one of the popular festivals in India and is celebrated with a lot of excitement and zeal. And while the nation celebrated Raksha Bandhan today, the social media is flooded with pics of Rakhi celebrations which have been shared by both celebs and commoners. Amid this, Neetu Kapoor stole the show after she shared a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Rakhi celebration.

The veteran actress shared candid pics of this adorable brother-sister duo. In the pics, Ranbir, who was dressed in a dark blue sweatshirt and cap, was seen teasing Riddhima who looked beautiful in her pink and white striped shirt and dark blue trousers. The duo was seen celebrating their bond in the best possible way and watching them together will definitely make you miss your sibling. While we couldn’t take eyes off from Ranbir and Riddhima’s candid moments and not just us, Neetu Kapoor was also all hearts for their equation.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s candid pics:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in 2018 release Sanju, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra which also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead. Besides, he has also been roped in for Yash Raj Films Shamshera along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & others unite for Rakhi celebrations; Alia Bhatt & Taimur seem distracted

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement