Neetu Kapoor shares a cool selfie with Rishi Kapoor; Says ‘Meal out after a long period becomes so special’

Rishi Kapoor’s health was recently a cause of concern when reports about him being admitted to a hospital were all over the news. On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo with Rishi as they went out for a lunch date after a long time. Check it out.

Last month, reports of being admitted to the hospital due to his health had left fans of the senior star worried. While the star of Kapoor & Sons had made his way to India last year after being treated in New York for his health for a year, reports of him being admitted to the hospital last month left everyone concerned. Moreover, Rishi’s absence from Armaan Jain’s wedding that was attended by , and sparked several rumours.

On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor put an end to all the worry of fans as she stepped out for a lunch date with hubby Rishi Kapoor. In the photo, the adorable duo can be seen smiling and posing together for a cool and happy click. Clad in a pink shirt with cool sunglasses, Rishi Kapoor smiled as he posed with Neetu, who was seen opting for a cool and casual look in a floral printed kurta. Neetu Kapoor’s caption caught our attention and left everyone in awe of the adorable duo.

Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Meal out after a long period becomes so special!! You value each moment enjoy every dish.”

Check out Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body with Emraan Hashami, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. As per the announcement, he will be seen in the official Hindi remake of The Intern with . The announcement was made a while back by Deepika herself. The director of the film is yet to be roped in. However, it is an official adaptation of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway starrer that was a massive success.

