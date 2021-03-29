Neetu Kapoor shares fond Holi memories with Rishi Kapoor & Amitabh Bachchan; Calls it 'colours of true love'.

In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting on a person's shoulders and is completely doused in colour just like Rishi Kapoor. Check it out below.

may not be in a celebratory mood for the festival of Holi, but she sure did reminisce the good old days of her late husband on social media. The actress dug into the family archives and pulled out an epic photo featuring Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The super candid photo shows Amitabh and Rishi having a great time and enjoying Holi to the fullest.

Back in the day, RK Studios was well known for having grand Holi bashes. While we're not sure if this picture is at a RK Holi party or the Kapoor residence, it definitely is a memorable one. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting on a person's shoulders and is completely doused in colour just like Rishi Kapoor.

Sharing the photo, Neetu called it "colours of true love". Her caption for the photo read, "Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness."

Check out the picture below:

Juts like Neetu, Amitabh also shared a throwback black and white photo featuring his family. He captioned the photo, "Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI," as a young Abhishek can be seen sitting on his shoulders with Jaya holding him. Meanwhile, 's mum Pinkie Roshan also shared a throwback photo with Neetu from a Holi party almost 30 years ago.

Here's wishing all our readers a very Happy Holi!

