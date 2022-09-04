Neetu Kapoor shares a goofy PIC with Rishi Kapoor on his 70th birth anniversary; Take a look

Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode in 2020, leaving behind his untraceable and unmatchable legacy. His unfortunate demise sent shockwaves across the nation including his family, fans, and well-wishers. The Khel Khel Mein actor battled Leukaemia (blood cancer) for two years. He died at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He was being treated in New York before he returned to India. Today marks Rishi Kapoor's 70th birthday anniversary and on this occasion, his wife-actress Neetu Kapoor shared a special post for her late husband on social media.

Sharing a goofy picture with Rishi, Neetu captioned the post: "Happy birthday," alongside a red heart emoji. In it, the late actor sported a funky colourful glass, while his wife is seen holding his face as they happily posed for the camera. The husband-wife was also seen twinning in black outfits. Reacting to the special tribute, Soni Razdan and fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped red heart emojis.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's post for Rishi Kapoor:

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor worked in many Bollywood films together such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, Zinda Dil, and Amar Akbar and Anthony among others. In the recent past, they worked in Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), and Besharam (2013).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. The comedy-drama film was produced by Viacom18 Studios, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions., directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. It marked Neetu's first appearance on the big screen after seven years. She was last seen in Besharam opposite Rishi and their son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

