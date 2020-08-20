Neetu Kapoor shares pensive post defining ‘luxury’; Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni agree

Neetu Kapoor often expresses herself via thoughtful posts on social media. Taking to social media, Neetu shared what luxury means and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan, actress Shilpa Shetty and others reacted to it.

Lately, has been spotted several times in the city and every time she is seen heading out, she manages to leave netizens in awe of her colour coordinated masks. Not just this, often Neetu Kapoor posts thoughtful messages on her social media account that evoke a positive reaction from netizens as well. On Thursday, the senior star did the same on her Instagram account when she shared a pensive thought that defined luxury and what it means to all.

As soon as Neetu Kapoor shared the note, several fans could not help but agree with it. Even her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart. ’s mom, Soni Razdan too commented on Neetu Kapoor’s post that explained the meaning of true luxury. She wrote, “really,” with a heart emoticon. Kundra, Sussanne Khan and others too agreed with Neetu Kapoor’s post that shared the meaning of luxury and highlighted that often true luxury includes things like enjoying a sunrise or going out without masks and more.

Her post read, “WHAT IS LUXURY? They made us believe that luxury was the rare, the expensive, the exclusive, everything that seemed unattainable….Now we realize that luxury were those little things that we did not know how to value when we had them and now that they are gone, we miss them so much….luxury is being healthy. Luxury is not stepping out into a hospital. Luxury is being able to walk along a seashore and breathing without a mask. Luxury is meeting your whole family, with your friends. Luxury are the looks. Smiles are luxury. Luxury are hugs and kisses. Luxury is enjoying every sunrise. Luxury is the privilege of loving and being alive. All this luxury and we did now know. Stay blessed and grateful.”

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was spotted post her clinic meeting yesterday. Last month, photos of her birthday celebration went viral on social media. and Riddhima Kapoor had planned a special get together for her on her birthday and , and other family members were a part of it. Often, Riddhima shares selfies with her mom and leaves netizens in awe of the two.

Also Read|PICS: Neetu Kapoor keeps it casual in camouflage top with pants as she steps out in the city with her mask on

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×