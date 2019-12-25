Neetu Kapoor shares a perfect family picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & others; See Pic
It was a busy yet a special day for the Kapoor family who made the headlines for their annual brunch on the occasion of Christmas. The Christmas celebrations by Bollywood’s first family witnessed the presence of the entire Kapoor clan including Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others. Kareena was accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan but Ranbir Kapoor stole the limelight as made an appearance with ladylove Alia Bhatt. To note, this was Alia’s debut appearance at the Kapoor’s family brunch.
And while the Kapoor’s had a gala time together, Neetu chose to give a glimpse of their happy moments to her fans on social media. She shared a perfect family picture from their Christmas celebration which featured Rishi, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranbir, Alia, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karishma and her kids, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain and his fiancée Anissa Malhotra. This adorable picture captured the beautiful smile of the Kapoors and spoke volumes about their love for each other. Neetu captioned the picture as, “Family Christmas celebration.”
On the other hand, soon after grabbing the eyeballs at the Kapoor’s annual brunch, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen making their way to Karan Johar’s Christmas bash. This adorable couple certainly never fails to leave a mark every time they step out.
Meanwhile, the fans are looking forward to their first silver screen appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie will also Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.
