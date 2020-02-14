Neetu Kapoor shares a PHOTO of Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima & granddaughter Samara; calls them her 'Valentines'

Neetu Kapoor has recently shared an adorable picture of son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara on her Instagram handle. She also called them her 'valentines.'

Valentine’s Day is special for everyone especially the couples who wait eagerly to celebrate their love on this occasion. Just like others, our beloved celebs from the Bollywood film industry also celebrated the special day along with their loved ones. Right from Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover, Sushmita Sen – Rohman Shawl to – Mira Rajput, everyone indulged in the celebrations and enjoyed to the fullest the pictures and videos of which have now become viral on social media too.

Veteran actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of son , daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni. She also went on to call them her Valentines which we totally agree with! It has been a tough time for the Kapoor family as had to be hospitalized again sometime back owing to deteriorating health issues. However, the best part is that the entire family sticks together even during tough times which is worth appreciating.

Meanwhile, check out Neetu Kapoor’s latest Instagram post below:

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the Shamshera actor has been making headlines off late owing to his relationship with . The two of them are often spotted making public appearances together. A few days back, Alia was also spotted attending the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra along with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his mom Neetu Kapoor. The two of them will be collaborating for the first time in the upcoming movie Brahmastra backed by .

