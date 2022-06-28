Neetu Kapoor shares pic of soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; Fans speculate it 'proposal photo'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. After a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year. On June 27, Alia announced her pregnancy in the most adorable way possible. Since then, social media is flooded with good wishes. On this happy occasion, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor too took to Instagram to extend best wishes and shared an adorable photo of the parents-to-be.

In the photo, soon-to-be mommy Alia was dressed in a dark green coloured top which was paired with fawn-coloured trousers. On the other hand, Ranbir looked dapper in his blue shirt and fawn-coloured trousers and backwards cap. Neetu captioned the post as “God bless” along with heart emoticons. However, it is something else that caught netizens' attention. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen holding a box and fans speculated that this photo might be taken when Ranbir had proposed to Alia. A fan commented, "IS THIS A PHOTO FROM RANBIRS PROPOSAL??" Another user wrote, "I have a feeling that this was when RK asked Alia to be his wife".

See Alia-Ranbir's photo here:

See fans' comments here:

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy announcement, the actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub.

On professional front, the parents-to-be have many interesting projects in their pipeline. Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

