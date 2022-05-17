Neetu Kapoor shares precious photos with late husband Rishi Kapoor as she marks 47 years of Khel Khel Mein.

Neetu Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor gave their fans several silver screen memories that will last a lifetime. From epic songs to cherished characters, the iconic duo have made us smile, cry and fall in love with them. On Tuesday, Neetu reminisced one such sweet memory as she shared onscreen photos from the 1975 romantic film Khel Khel Mein.

In the film, a young Neetu and Rishi Kapoor were the lead stars. As the film marks 47 years today, Neetu took to social media to make her fans and followers nostalgic. Taking to her Instagram Story, Neetu shared two photos from the film. The first picture features Neetu in a black and blue polka dot top paired with a cute blue skirt. As Rishi Kapoor holds her, the duo can be seen standing in a forest. She captioned it, "47 years of #kehlkhelmein," with heart emojis.

The second photo features Neetu's famous red boots and red skirt look as she and Rishi spy on. Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's throwback photos:

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Rishi's wife and actress Neetu Kapoor reminisced about her last interaction when the actor was in the hospital during his last few days. Neetu also added how Rishi Kapoor was a protective soul. "He was too protective. He just wouldn’t let go of me. But when Riddhima got married, she bloomed. You have to let go of people. It’s their journey. Let them lead their own lives, and be happy."

Click the link below to read full story.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor reminisces last interaction with late husband Rishi Kapoor: He wanted to say so much