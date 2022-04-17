Neetu Kapoor shares precious PIC of her ‘pillars’ Ranbir Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni; Take a look

Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine as her darling son Ranbir Kapoor finally got married to his love of life Alia Bhatt a few days back. It was an intimate affair and the wedding ceremony had happened at the actor’s Vastu residence on April 14. After the festivities, the wedding photos are all over the internet and fans cannot get enough of them as each picture is precious and unmissable. Just a while back, Neetu shared a photo on her social media handle and it is too cute to handle.

In the photo, Neetu can be seen standing with Ranbir and her son-in-law Bharat Sahni. For those unaware, Bharat Sahni is Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor’s husband. The picture seems from Ranbir-Alia’s wedding ceremony. While sharing the post, she wrote, “My pillars.” As soon as she posted the photograph, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Congratulations Neetu ji.” Another user wrote, “Two sons.”

See Neetu Kapoor’s post:

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had tied the knot after dating each other for around five years. For their wedding, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt had shared a series of dreamy photos from the D-Day and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor talks about Rishi Kapoor’s last wish; Says ‘He wanted Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get married’