Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor & his late aunt Ritu Nanda’s unseen pic; Calls it ‘lovely memories’

On Tuesday morning, the news of Ritu Nanda’s demise left the Kapoor and Nanda family shocked. Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share an unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor with his late aunt along with another picture from the family album to remember her. Check it out.

Tuesday morning began with a piece of sad news for the Kapoor and Nanda family as Raj Kapoor’s daughter, Ritu Nanda had passed away. The demise of Ritu Kapoor Nanda left everyone from Kapoor and Nanda family heartbroken. Post the news broke, , Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others headed to join the family in the hour of grief. had confirmed the sad news of Ritu Nanda’s demise on social media earlier on Tuesday morning.

Post that, Neetu also took to sharing some memories of late Ritu Nanda with and with the family. Neetu shared a photo in which Ranbir could be seen posing with his late aunt. Both could be seen smiling and sharing a happy moment in the same. In another photo, Neetu herself can be seen posing with late Ritu Nanda and other members of the family. The unseen photos were shared by the senior actress to remember the memories post her demise.

(Also Read: Ritu Nanda's Funeral: Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya, Navya Naveli, Riddhima, Rishi Kapoor pay their respects)

Neetu captioned the photos as, “Lovly memories.” Many of the Bollywood celebs like Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Neelam Kothari commented on the photos and remembered Ranbir and Riddhima’s late aunty.

Check out the photos:

Even Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was present at the funeral and had shared a photo of late Ritu Nanda on Instagram to remember her aunt. She captioned the photo as, “To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways.” Apart from Big B, Aishwarya and Abhishek, , were also snapped at the airport as they were heading to the capital for the funeral. Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli were grief-stricken and photos of Abhishek consoling Navya at the funeral surfaced on social media.

Credits :Instagram

Read More