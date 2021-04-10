Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir & Riddhima’s pic on Siblings Day: Brothers and sisters are best gift from parents

On the occasion of Siblings Day, Neetu Kapoor has sent best wishes to the fans with a beautiful pic of Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

It is Siblings Day today and while everyone is busy reminiscing their golden moments with their siblings, the social media is abuzz with social media with heart warming posts on this special day as everyone is busy taking a road down the memory lane to revisit the sweet memories. In fact, several celebrities have also taken to their respective social media handles to shower love on their siblings. Amid this, has also taken to her Instagram story to send wishes on the special occasion of World Siblings Day to her fans.

The veteran actress shared a picture of and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In the pic, the Kapoor siblings were seen posing with their late father ’s monochrome pic. Riddhima and Ranbir were seen twinning in black. In the caption, Neetu mentioned how sibling is one of the most special gift from parents and that one should always respect their sibling. “Brothers and sisters are best gift from your parents. Respect and love each other always. #worldsiblingsday”, the Do Dooni Chaar actress wrote.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post on World Siblings Day:

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the actor has been making the headlines on both personal and professional front. The actor, who is dating for a couple of years, is all set to share the screen space with his ladylove for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. Besides, he will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

