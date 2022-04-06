Neetu Kapoor shares a selfie with her ‘jaane jigar’ Ranbir Kapoor ahead of his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Neetu Kapoor has been one of the veteran actresses who is known for her active presence on social media. The senior actress is often seen sharing glimpses of her happy moments with her loved ones and also takes fans on an insight into her life on the sets. However, Neetu’s recent Instagram post is breaking the internet for a different reason as she has shared a quick selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. To note, this pic came ahead of Ranbir’s much awaited wedding with Alia Bhatt.

In the pic, Neetu was seen dressed in a yellow kurta with white embroidery at the neck and on the sleeves. The actress was sitting on a couch with her son Ranbir who looked dapper in his blue coloured shirt. Apparently, the mother and son duo are collaborating for an ad shoot and were shooting for the same. In the caption, Neetu went on to shower love on her darling son and wrote, “Ad shoot with my “jaane Jigar “ ( heartbeat)” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s selfie with Ranbir Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor has been creating waves in the tinselvile for his wedding with ladylove Alia Bhatt. To note, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot in Mumbai next week and the wedding festivities will take place between April 13-April 17. According to media reports, Ranbir-Alia’s wedding will be a starry affair and will be attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan etc.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations to be held between April 13-17