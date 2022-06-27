Neetu Kapoor shares UNSEEN pic of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt as she sends wishes to the soon-to-be parents

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to embrace parenthood for the first time and their friends, fans and family can’t keep calm. To note, Alia has shared the big news about her pregnancy with an adorable post on social media which was captioned as, “Our baby ….. coming soon”. Needless to say, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor is over the moon with the news of the arrival of junior Kapoor. And now, the senior actress has shared an unseen pic of the soon-to-be parents as she sent love to them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a love filled pic of the power couple which was probably clicked during one of their vacations. In the pic, soon-to-be mommy Alia was dressed in a dark green coloured top which was paired with fawn coloured trousers. On the other hand, Ranbir looked dapper in his blue shirt and fawn-coloured trousers and backwards cap. Neetu captioned the post as, “God bless” along with heart emoticons. Soon Alia took the comet section and wrote, “My favourite picture” along with heart emoticons. In fact, Alia went on to use the same pic as her display image on Instagram.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s post for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

Earlier, Neetu had shared her excitement about becoming a grandmother and told the paps, “Dadi banna, nani banna is like the best thing in the world”. On the other hand, Alia’s parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt are also ecstatic to become grandparents. Soni told Hindustan Times that they are overjoyed and overwhelmed and words can’t do justice to their happiness, while Mahesh Bhatt is looking forward to preparing for the most important role of his life.

