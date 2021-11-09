Neetu Kapoor shares an UNSEEN PIC of son Ranbir Kapoor amid latter’s wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt

Unlike many B’Town celebrities, Ranbir Kapoor has not yet joined the social media bandwagon. The actor leads quite a private life and apart from the news about his work commitments and film releases, fans rarely get a sneak peek into his personal life. However, fans need not lose heart. As the actor’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor makes up for it by posting adorable unseen pictures of Ranbir Kapoor every once in a while. Speaking of which, last night, Neetu Kapoor shared yet another unseen photo of the Barfi actor on her Instagram stories.

Not much like her son Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor keeps an active presence on social media. Last night, the actress took to Instagram stories and shared an unseen picture of Ranbir while wishing a friend on her birthday. In the photograph, Ranbir can be seen donning a black and green-hued hoodie. He also has a cap and a pair of sunglasses on. Beside him, Neetu Kapoor can be seen in a white shirt and navy-blue sweater. Both the mother-son duo can be seen smiling brightly at the camera as the sun shines down on them.

Take a look:

Lately, rumours about Ranbir and Alia tying the knot in 2022 have been doing the rounds. Amid this, recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were spotted together as they arrived at the construction site of their bungalow. In a rather sweet moment, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor shared a hug, which was captured by the paparazzi there.

