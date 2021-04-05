Neetu Kapoor shares a video from Aatish and 'wonders why she was made to look like a bird'; Karan Johar reacts

Neetu Kapoor recently revisited her song Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain from the movie Aatish and shared her thoughts on her outfit. Here's what Karan Johar had to say to her.

is all set to enthrall her fans with her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo that marks her comeback to the silver screen post several years. While there is still a time for the film to release, the senior actress has been the centre of attraction on social media thanks to her interesting posts. The Amar Akbar Anthony actress often shares a glimpse of her happy moments with her family. She also relives her old days and cherishes the memories by sharing throwback videos.

Now, in her latest post, Neetu is ‘wondering why she was made to look like a bird’ in her 1979 film Aatish. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a clip of song Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain, from the movie and shared her thoughts on her outfit. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I always wondered why I was made to look like a bird #throwback #atish.” In the video, Neetu can be seen dancing and is dressed in a red attire with a transparent veil covering half her face. Also, an ornament can be seen placed on her head with a few feathers springing out of it. As soon as she shared it, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Maheep Kapoor showered praise on it.

While Riddhima commented, “Loveee!!!! Glam bird,” KJo said, “I love this red outfit! It’s very Met gala.”

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, talking about her comeback film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the romantic drama has been directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It also stars Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The movie went on floors last year.

