Neetu Kapoor shares warm hug with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; See PIC

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shares an adorable bond with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The mother-daughter duo is fans’ favourite as they keep treating them with some beautiful pictures on social media. Just a while back, Neetu shared a lovely picture with her daughter Riddhima as the two reunited for a family get-together. The gathering was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, and others. And, the social media of Kapoors were flooded with the inside party pictures.

In the photo shared by Neetu, Riddhima adorably hugged her mum and the two looked super cute. The picture definitely spoke volumes of their unbreakable bond. While sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, “My love” along with red heart and heart-eye emoticons. Riddhima too reacted to her mother’s post with red heart emoticons. Actress Kiara Advani also liked the post shared by Neetu Kapoor. In addition to it, Riddhima also shared pictures with her cousins Kareena, Karisma, Armaan, and Aadar on Instagram.

See Neetu’s post here:

Kareena too shared a perfect family photo in the story section of Instagram. It featured Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Aadar, Riddhima, Nitasha Nanda, Anisha Malhotra Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Jayshree Tolani, Reema Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. While sharing the picture, the Jab We Met actress wrote, “Ma Familia” along with a red heart emoticon. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor too reshared the same picture on their official Instagram handles.

To note, Kareena will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie will hit theatres on August 11 this year.

